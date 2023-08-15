The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .263 with 22 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

Rosario is batting .294 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has homered in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his chances at the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in 36 games this season (33.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .313 AVG .207 .361 OBP .240 .469 SLG .259 22 XBH 6 2 HR 1 23 RBI 17 33/14 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings