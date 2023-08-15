Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .263 with 22 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Rosario is batting .294 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has homered in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 36 games this season (33.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.313
|AVG
|.207
|.361
|OBP
|.240
|.469
|SLG
|.259
|22
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|33/14
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.