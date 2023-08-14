The Los Angeles Rams have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered six times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of six Rams games last season hit the over.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 19th in the (341.1 yards allowed per game).

The Rams were 4-5 at home last season, but they won only one game away from home.

Los Angeles won twice as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

In the NFC West, the Rams won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (46.2 per game) last year.

Cooper Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards (47.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (122.8 per game), completing 68.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Tyler Higbee scored three TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 620 yards (36.5 per game).

John Johnson amassed one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year with the Browns.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3500 2 September 17 49ers - +1000 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1100 4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +800 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1500 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3500 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +1000

