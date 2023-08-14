As of December 31 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, rank them 23rd in the NFL.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

The Raiders and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas played better offensively, ranking 12th in the by averaging 352.5 yards per game.

The Raiders went 4-4 at home last year, but they won only two games on the road.

When the underdog, Las Vegas picked up just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-6.

In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

In addition, Jacobs had 53 catches for 400 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game, Davante Adams scored 14 TDs, catching 100 balls for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game).

In 17 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (143.4 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In 17 games played with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 catches for 804 yards (47.3 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Maxx Crosby collected 12.5 sacks to go with 22.0 TFL and 88 tackles.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +1000 3 September 24 Steelers - +6000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2200 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1800 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

