Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Smith has had a hit in 59 of 90 games this season (65.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (27.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven home a run in 41 games this season (45.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.272
|AVG
|.279
|.368
|OBP
|.393
|.506
|SLG
|.436
|16
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|4
|34
|RBI
|25
|40/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (168 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-12) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.84), 56th in WHIP (1.462), and 59th in K/9 (5.7) among pitchers who qualify.
