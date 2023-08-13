After hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Smith has had a hit in 59 of 90 games this season (65.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (27.8%).

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven home a run in 41 games this season (45.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .272 AVG .279 .368 OBP .393 .506 SLG .436 16 XBH 17 11 HR 4 34 RBI 25 40/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings