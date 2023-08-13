Right now the Las Vegas Raiders have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.

Las Vegas owned the 12th-ranked offense last year (352.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Raiders were 4-4. On the road, they won just twice.

Las Vegas got four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

Also, Jacobs had 53 catches for 400 yards and zero touchdowns.

Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (143.4 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (47.3 per game).

Maxx Crosby posted 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +1000 3 September 24 Steelers - +6000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2200 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1800 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

