Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mookie Betts -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .286 with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Betts has reached base via a hit in 84 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 24.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has driven in a run in 46 games this year (41.8%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 60.9% of his games this year (67 of 110), with two or more runs 23 times (20.9%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|58
|.320
|AVG
|.257
|.420
|OBP
|.360
|.660
|SLG
|.509
|33
|XBH
|30
|17
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|43
|41/32
|K/BB
|41/37
|3
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (168 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 49th, 1.462 WHIP ranks 56th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
