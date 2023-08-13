Mookie Betts -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .286 with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Betts has reached base via a hit in 84 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
  • In 24.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Betts has driven in a run in 46 games this year (41.8%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored in 60.9% of his games this year (67 of 110), with two or more runs 23 times (20.9%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 58
.320 AVG .257
.420 OBP .360
.660 SLG .509
33 XBH 30
17 HR 14
35 RBI 43
41/32 K/BB 41/37
3 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (168 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 49th, 1.462 WHIP ranks 56th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
