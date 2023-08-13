Mookie Betts -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .286 with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Betts has reached base via a hit in 84 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 24.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has driven in a run in 46 games this year (41.8%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 60.9% of his games this year (67 of 110), with two or more runs 23 times (20.9%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 58 .320 AVG .257 .420 OBP .360 .660 SLG .509 33 XBH 30 17 HR 14 35 RBI 43 41/32 K/BB 41/37 3 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings