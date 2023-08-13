The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .217.
  • Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this season (45 of 88), with at least two hits 15 times (17.0%).
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • In 15 games this season, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 26 games this year (29.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 43
.225 AVG .209
.285 OBP .258
.312 SLG .245
10 XBH 5
1 HR 0
10 RBI 6
20/10 K/BB 16/9
4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (168 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.84), 56th in WHIP (1.462), and 59th in K/9 (5.7) among pitchers who qualify.
