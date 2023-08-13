The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .217.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this season (45 of 88), with at least two hits 15 times (17.0%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

In 15 games this season, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 26 games this year (29.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .225 AVG .209 .285 OBP .258 .312 SLG .245 10 XBH 5 1 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/10 K/BB 16/9 4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings