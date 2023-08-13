Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .217.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this season (45 of 88), with at least two hits 15 times (17.0%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In 15 games this season, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (29.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.225
|AVG
|.209
|.285
|OBP
|.258
|.312
|SLG
|.245
|10
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/10
|K/BB
|16/9
|4
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (168 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.84), 56th in WHIP (1.462), and 59th in K/9 (5.7) among pitchers who qualify.
