Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (batting .172 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has nine doubles, 28 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .193.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 139th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in 45 of 95 games this year (47.4%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (15.8%).
- He has gone deep in 24.2% of his games this year, and 7% of his plate appearances.
- Muncy has had at least one RBI in 43.2% of his games this year (41 of 95), with more than one RBI 19 times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 51.6% of his games this year (49 of 95), with two or more runs 13 times (13.7%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.211
|AVG
|.177
|.371
|OBP
|.296
|.507
|SLG
|.451
|17
|XBH
|20
|14
|HR
|14
|30
|RBI
|45
|46/36
|K/BB
|62/29
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.84), 56th in WHIP (1.462), and 59th in K/9 (5.7).
