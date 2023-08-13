The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (batting .172 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has nine doubles, 28 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .193.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 139th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Muncy has gotten a hit in 45 of 95 games this year (47.4%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (15.8%).

He has gone deep in 24.2% of his games this year, and 7% of his plate appearances.

Muncy has had at least one RBI in 43.2% of his games this year (41 of 95), with more than one RBI 19 times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 51.6% of his games this year (49 of 95), with two or more runs 13 times (13.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .211 AVG .177 .371 OBP .296 .507 SLG .451 17 XBH 20 14 HR 14 30 RBI 45 46/36 K/BB 62/29 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings