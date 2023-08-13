The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .613 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .257 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Outman has picked up a hit in 58 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 108), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has driven home a run in 29 games this year (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 40.7% of his games this year (44 of 108), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (13.9%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .268 AVG .249 .376 OBP .349 .427 SLG .449 13 XBH 18 5 HR 9 28 RBI 23 58/22 K/BB 67/26 10 SB 4

