James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .613 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .257 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Outman has picked up a hit in 58 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 108), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has driven home a run in 29 games this year (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 40.7% of his games this year (44 of 108), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (13.9%) he has scored more than once.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.268
|AVG
|.249
|.376
|OBP
|.349
|.427
|SLG
|.449
|13
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|23
|58/22
|K/BB
|67/26
|10
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (168 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.84), 56th in WHIP (1.462), and 59th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
