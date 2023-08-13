Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with 159 hits and an OBP of .421, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .595.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has had a hit in 91 of 116 games this year (78.4%), including multiple hits 49 times (42.2%).
- In 21 games this season, he has gone deep (18.1%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Freeman has had at least one RBI in 43.1% of his games this season (50 of 116), with two or more RBI 19 times (16.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 73 of 116 games this season, and more than once 26 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.339
|AVG
|.349
|.403
|OBP
|.438
|.564
|SLG
|.626
|31
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|36
|RBI
|47
|43/24
|K/BB
|45/30
|10
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (168 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.84), 56th in WHIP (1.462), and 59th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.