On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with 159 hits and an OBP of .421, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .595.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Freeman has had a hit in 91 of 116 games this year (78.4%), including multiple hits 49 times (42.2%).

In 21 games this season, he has gone deep (18.1%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Freeman has had at least one RBI in 43.1% of his games this season (50 of 116), with two or more RBI 19 times (16.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 73 of 116 games this season, and more than once 26 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .339 AVG .349 .403 OBP .438 .564 SLG .626 31 XBH 37 10 HR 13 36 RBI 47 43/24 K/BB 45/30 10 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings