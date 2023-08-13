The Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46) will aim to keep a seven-game winning streak alive when they host the Colorado Rockies (45-72) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias (9-6, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-12, 4.84 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (9-6, 4.39 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-12, 4.84 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

The Dodgers' Urias (9-6) will make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 4.39, a 4.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.159.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 17 starts this season.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Julio Urías vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 496 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 977 hits, 18th in baseball, with 115 home runs (23rd in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 5-for-22 with two doubles in six innings this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (4-12) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

During 22 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.

Freeland is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the year.

Freeland will try to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.84), 56th in WHIP (1.462), and 59th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Kyle Freeland vs. Dodgers

He will take the hill against a Dodgers offense that ranks 16th in the league with 991 total hits (on a .252 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .457 (third in the league) with 185 total home runs (second in MLB action).

Freeland has thrown five innings, giving up six earned runs on four hits while striking out seven against the Dodgers this season.

