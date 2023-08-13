Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Rockies on August 13, 2023
Ryan McMahon and Freddie Freeman are two of the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium on Sunday (beginning at 4:10 PM ET).
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Julio Urías Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Urías Stats
- The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (9-6) to the mound for his 18th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 17 starts this season.
- Urias will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Urías Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 3
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|5
|2
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|5.0
|8
|8
|8
|2
|2
|at Mets
|Jul. 14
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 159 hits with 43 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He has a .344/.421/.595 slash line on the season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 123 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 69 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .286/.388/.579 slash line so far this year.
- Betts heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 104 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .250/.335/.462 so far this year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 95 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 43 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .240/.321/.369 slash line on the season.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
