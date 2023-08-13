Ryan McMahon and Freddie Freeman are two of the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium on Sunday (beginning at 4:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (9-6) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 17 starts this season.

Urias will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 6.0 4 0 0 5 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 6.0 8 3 3 5 2 at Orioles Jul. 19 5.0 8 8 8 2 2 at Mets Jul. 14 6.0 1 0 0 7 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 159 hits with 43 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a .344/.421/.595 slash line on the season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 123 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 69 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .286/.388/.579 slash line so far this year.

Betts heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 at Padres Aug. 7 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 104 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.335/.462 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 95 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 43 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .240/.321/.369 slash line on the season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

