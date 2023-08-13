The Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46) and the Colorado Rockies (45-72) will go head to head on Sunday, August 13 at Dodger Stadium, with Julio Urias starting for the Dodgers and Kyle Freeland taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +260 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-350). Los Angeles (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (9-6, 4.39 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-12, 4.84 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 58 out of the 95 games, or 61.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have played as moneyline favorites of -350 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

The Dodgers won each of the six games they played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (40.2%) in those games.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +260 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Will Smith 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+105) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.