How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Mookie Betts and Ryan McMahon will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 185 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .457 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers are 13th in MLB with a .252 batting average.
- Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (656 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Dodgers' .339 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.255).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Julio Urias (9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Urias has nine quality starts this year.
- Urias will look to prolong a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).
- He will attempt for his third straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 2-0
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Merrill Kelly
|8/10/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-1
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Ty Blach
|8/11/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-1
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Austin Gomber
|8/12/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Peter Lambert
|8/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Kyle Freeland
|8/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Wade Miley
|8/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Adrian Houser
|8/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Corbin Burnes
|8/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/19/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Eury Pérez
