Mookie Betts and Ryan McMahon will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 185 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .457 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers are 13th in MLB with a .252 batting average.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (656 total, 5.7 per game).

The Dodgers' .339 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.255).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias (9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Urias has nine quality starts this year.

Urias will look to prolong a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

He will attempt for his third straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Julio Urías Brandon Pfaadt 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-0 Away Bobby Miller Merrill Kelly 8/10/2023 Rockies W 2-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Ty Blach 8/11/2023 Rockies W 6-1 Home Lance Lynn Austin Gomber 8/12/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Peter Lambert 8/13/2023 Rockies - Home Julio Urías Kyle Freeland 8/15/2023 Brewers - Home Bobby Miller Wade Miley 8/16/2023 Brewers - Home Clayton Kershaw Adrian Houser 8/17/2023 Brewers - Home Lance Lynn Corbin Burnes 8/18/2023 Marlins - Home Tony Gonsolin Sandy Alcantara 8/19/2023 Marlins - Home Julio Urías Eury Pérez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.