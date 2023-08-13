Julio Urias will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -350 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +280 moneyline odds to win. Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -350 +280 9 -105 -115 -2.5 +100 -120

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a perfect record of 6-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Los Angeles' past four contests has been 9, a run during which the Dodgers and their opponents have finished under each time.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been favored on the moneyline 95 total times this season. They've gone 58-37 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as moneyline favorites of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 66 times this season for a 66-44-6 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have collected a 10-8-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 33-26 16-20 53-26 51-28 18-18

