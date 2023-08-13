Sunday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (45-72) at 4:10 PM (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Julio Urias (9-6, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-12, 4.84 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 95 games this season and won 58 (61.1%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has played as favorites of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

The Dodgers have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 656.

The Dodgers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule