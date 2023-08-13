The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .215 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 41 of 80 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits eight times (10.0%).

In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.8%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 27.5% of his games this season, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 44 .236 AVG .197 .309 OBP .292 .409 SLG .417 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 16 RBI 21 40/11 K/BB 47/15 4 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings