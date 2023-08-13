The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .215 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Taylor has had a hit in 41 of 80 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits eight times (10.0%).
  • In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.8%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 27.5% of his games this season, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 44
.236 AVG .197
.309 OBP .292
.409 SLG .417
10 XBH 12
4 HR 8
16 RBI 21
40/11 K/BB 47/15
4 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.47).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (168 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-12) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 49th, 1.462 WHIP ranks 56th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.