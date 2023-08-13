Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .215 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 41 of 80 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits eight times (10.0%).
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.8%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 27.5% of his games this season, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|44
|.236
|AVG
|.197
|.309
|OBP
|.292
|.409
|SLG
|.417
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|21
|40/11
|K/BB
|47/15
|4
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.47).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (168 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-12) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 49th, 1.462 WHIP ranks 56th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
