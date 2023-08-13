As of now the Los Angeles Chargers have been given +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together an 11-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Chargers games.

Offensively, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).

At home last year, the Chargers were 5-3. On the road, they were 5-4.

Los Angeles won one game as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

In the AFC West the Chargers won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.

In 17 games, Austin Ekeler ran for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.

Ekeler also had 107 catches for 722 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (52.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, hauling in 66 balls for 752 yards (44.2 per game).

Eric Kendricks recorded 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year with the Vikings.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500 2 September 17 @ Titans - +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1500 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +6000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1800 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +1000 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

