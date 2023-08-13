Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .260 with 21 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this season (72 of 107), with multiple hits 24 times (22.4%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.6%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Rosario has an RBI in 36 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (42.1%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.313
|AVG
|.202
|.361
|OBP
|.233
|.469
|SLG
|.264
|22
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|21
|33/14
|K/BB
|49/8
|7
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (168 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-12) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 49th, 1.462 WHIP ranks 56th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
