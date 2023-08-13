Amed Rosario -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .260 with 21 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this season (72 of 107), with multiple hits 24 times (22.4%).

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.6%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).

Rosario has an RBI in 36 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (42.1%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .313 AVG .202 .361 OBP .233 .469 SLG .264 22 XBH 7 2 HR 2 23 RBI 21 33/14 K/BB 49/8 7 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings