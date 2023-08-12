The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Smith has gotten a hit in 58 of 89 games this year (65.2%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (28.1%).

He has homered in 14 games this season (15.7%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven home a run in 40 games this season (44.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 50 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .272 AVG .279 .370 OBP .393 .494 SLG .436 15 XBH 17 10 HR 4 33 RBI 25 37/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings