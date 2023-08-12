Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 58 of 89 games this year (65.2%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (28.1%).
- He has homered in 14 games this season (15.7%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven home a run in 40 games this season (44.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 50 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.272
|AVG
|.279
|.370
|OBP
|.393
|.494
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|4
|33
|RBI
|25
|37/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 165 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 5.57 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
