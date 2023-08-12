As of December 31 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3500.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +195

+195 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

A total of eight Seahawks games last season hit the over.

Seattle compiled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 26th, giving up 361.7 yards per game.

The Seahawks had a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.

Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his passes, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.

In addition, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (61.8 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (60.8 per game).

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Wagner collected 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2200 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1100 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +2000 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

