The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .286 with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 76.4% of his 110 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (27 of 110), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has an RBI in 46 of 110 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 67 times this season (60.9%), including 23 games with multiple runs (20.9%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 58 .320 AVG .257 .420 OBP .360 .660 SLG .509 33 XBH 30 17 HR 14 35 RBI 43 41/32 K/BB 41/37 3 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings