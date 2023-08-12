Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .286 with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 76.4% of his 110 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (27 of 110), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has an RBI in 46 of 110 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 67 times this season (60.9%), including 23 games with multiple runs (20.9%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|58
|.320
|AVG
|.257
|.420
|OBP
|.360
|.660
|SLG
|.509
|33
|XBH
|30
|17
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|43
|41/32
|K/BB
|41/37
|3
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.47).
- The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
