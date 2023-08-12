The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .217 with 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 45 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in one of 88 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Rojas has driven in a run in 15 games this year (17.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 26 games this season (29.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .225 AVG .209 .285 OBP .258 .312 SLG .245 10 XBH 5 1 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/10 K/BB 16/9 4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings