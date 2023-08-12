The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .217 with 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 45 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • He has homered in one of 88 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in 15 games this year (17.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (29.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 43
.225 AVG .209
.285 OBP .258
.312 SLG .245
10 XBH 5
1 HR 0
10 RBI 6
20/10 K/BB 16/9
4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Lambert (2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.