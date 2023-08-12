Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .217 with 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 45 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in one of 88 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 15 games this year (17.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (29.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.225
|AVG
|.209
|.285
|OBP
|.258
|.312
|SLG
|.245
|10
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/10
|K/BB
|16/9
|4
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Lambert (2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
