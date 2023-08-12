The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .195 with nine doubles, 28 home runs and 65 walks.

He ranks 141st in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 47.9% of his games this year (45 of 94), with at least two hits 15 times (16.0%).

He has hit a home run in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (23 of 94), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

In 49 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .216 AVG .177 .379 OBP .296 .520 SLG .451 17 XBH 20 14 HR 14 30 RBI 45 45/36 K/BB 62/29 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings