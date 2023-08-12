Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rockies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .195 with nine doubles, 28 home runs and 65 walks.
- He ranks 141st in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 47.9% of his games this year (45 of 94), with at least two hits 15 times (16.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (23 of 94), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 49 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.216
|AVG
|.177
|.379
|OBP
|.296
|.520
|SLG
|.451
|17
|XBH
|20
|14
|HR
|14
|30
|RBI
|45
|45/36
|K/BB
|62/29
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert (2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
