The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .195 with nine doubles, 28 home runs and 65 walks.
  • He ranks 141st in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 47.9% of his games this year (45 of 94), with at least two hits 15 times (16.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (23 of 94), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
  • In 49 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 50
.216 AVG .177
.379 OBP .296
.520 SLG .451
17 XBH 20
14 HR 14
30 RBI 45
45/36 K/BB 62/29
0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lambert (2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
