Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Heyward -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on August 12 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .243 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Heyward has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.1% of his games this year, Heyward has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 86 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.234
|AVG
|.252
|.325
|OBP
|.348
|.495
|SLG
|.426
|14
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|26/14
|K/BB
|23/16
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 165 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Lambert (2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
