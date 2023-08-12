Jason Heyward -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on August 12 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .243 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Heyward has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22.1% of his games this year, Heyward has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 35 of 86 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 43
.234 AVG .252
.325 OBP .348
.495 SLG .426
14 XBH 12
7 HR 4
16 RBI 13
26/14 K/BB 23/16
1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 165 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Lambert (2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
