Jason Heyward -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on August 12 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .243 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Heyward has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.1% of his games this year, Heyward has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 of 86 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .234 AVG .252 .325 OBP .348 .495 SLG .426 14 XBH 12 7 HR 4 16 RBI 13 26/14 K/BB 23/16 1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings