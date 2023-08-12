The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .517 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

In 57 of 107 games this season (53.3%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (26.2%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (10.3%).

He has scored in 40.2% of his games this season (43 of 107), with two or more runs 15 times (14.0%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 55 .266 AVG .249 .377 OBP .349 .409 SLG .449 12 XBH 18 4 HR 9 26 RBI 23 58/22 K/BB 67/26 10 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings