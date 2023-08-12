James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .517 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- In 57 of 107 games this season (53.3%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (26.2%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (10.3%).
- He has scored in 40.2% of his games this season (43 of 107), with two or more runs 15 times (14.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|55
|.266
|AVG
|.249
|.377
|OBP
|.349
|.409
|SLG
|.449
|12
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|23
|58/22
|K/BB
|67/26
|10
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert (2-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.57 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.