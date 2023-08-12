Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.450 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has 159 hits and an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .599. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- He ranks second in batting average, first in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Freeman is batting .474 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 79.1% of his games this year (91 of 115), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 49 of those games (42.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.3%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 43.5% of his games this year, Freeman has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored a run in 73 games this year, with multiple runs 26 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.344
|AVG
|.349
|.406
|OBP
|.438
|.571
|SLG
|.626
|31
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|36
|RBI
|47
|43/24
|K/BB
|45/30
|10
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.47).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert (2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
