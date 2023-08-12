The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.450 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has 159 hits and an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .599. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.

He ranks second in batting average, first in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Freeman is batting .474 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 79.1% of his games this year (91 of 115), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 49 of those games (42.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.3%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 43.5% of his games this year, Freeman has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored a run in 73 games this year, with multiple runs 26 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .344 AVG .349 .406 OBP .438 .571 SLG .626 31 XBH 37 10 HR 13 36 RBI 47 43/24 K/BB 45/30 10 SB 6

