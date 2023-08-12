The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.450 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has 159 hits and an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .599. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • He ranks second in batting average, first in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
  • Freeman is batting .474 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • In 79.1% of his games this year (91 of 115), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 49 of those games (42.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.3%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 43.5% of his games this year, Freeman has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
  • He has scored a run in 73 games this year, with multiple runs 26 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 59
.344 AVG .349
.406 OBP .438
.571 SLG .626
31 XBH 37
10 HR 13
36 RBI 47
43/24 K/BB 45/30
10 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.47).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lambert (2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
