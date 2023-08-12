Emiliano Grillo is in third place, at -5, after the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Looking to place a wager on Emiliano Grillo at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Grillo has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Grillo has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Grillo has finished in the top 10 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Grillo has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Grillo heads into this week with three straight top-10 placements.

Grillo has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 29 -6 269 1 22 5 8 $3.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Grillo's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been 25th.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Grillo last competed at this event in 2023 and finished third.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,243-yard length for this event.

The average course Grillo has played in the past year has been 93 yards longer than the 7,243 yards TPC Southwind will be at for this event.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 86th percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 44 holes.

Grillo shot better than 47% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Grillo recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Grillo had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Grillo's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average of 6.4.

At that last competition, Grillo's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Grillo ended the 3M Open registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Grillo finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Grillo Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Grillo's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.