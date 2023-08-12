The Colorado Rockies (45-71) bring a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46), at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Dodgers will look to Tony Gonsolin (7-4) against the Rockies and Peter Lambert (2-3).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Gonsolin (7-4) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 4.42 ERA this season with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across 18 games.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gonsolin has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

The Rockies will send Lambert (2-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.

Lambert heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Lambert heads into the game with two outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In seven of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Peter Lambert vs. Dodgers

He will take the hill against a Dodgers offense that is hitting .252 as a unit (13th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .456 (third in the league) with 182 total home runs (second in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Lambert has thrown one inning, giving up five earned runs on five hits.

