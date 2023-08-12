Player props are listed for Freddie Freeman and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gonsolin Stats

The Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (7-4) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 18 starts this season.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Aug. 7 6.0 9 6 6 3 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 5.0 5 1 1 3 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 5.0 7 5 5 5 3 at Rangers Jul. 21 5.0 2 4 4 6 3 at Mets Jul. 15 5.0 2 1 1 3 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 43 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 83 RBI (159 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .346/.422/.599 so far this season.

Freeman has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .450 with seven doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 69 walks and 78 RBI (123 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .286/.388/.579 on the season.

Betts brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 at Padres Aug. 7 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.335/.461 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 95 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 43 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .240/.321/.369 slash line so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

