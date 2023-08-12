On Saturday, August 12, Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) host Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (45-71) at Dodger Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -300 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +240 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin - LAD (7-4, 4.42 ERA) vs Peter Lambert - COL (2-3, 5.57 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 94 times and won 57, or 60.6%, of those games.

The Dodgers have won all four games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers won each of the six games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (40.6%) in those contests.

The Rockies have been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Muncy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) David Peralta 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+130)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

