How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Mookie Betts and Ryan McMahon will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 182 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .456 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.
- Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (652 total).
- The Dodgers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.
- The Dodgers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.263).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tony Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Gonsolin enters this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gonsolin will look to build on a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).
- In five of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|Padres
|W 13-7
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Seth Lugo
|8/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 2-0
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Merrill Kelly
|8/10/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-1
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Ty Blach
|8/11/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-1
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Austin Gomber
|8/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Peter Lambert
|8/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Kyle Freeland
|8/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Wade Miley
|8/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Adrian Houser
|8/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Corbin Burnes
|8/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Sandy Alcantara
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.