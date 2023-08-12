Mookie Betts and Ryan McMahon will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 182 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .456 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (652 total).

The Dodgers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Dodgers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.263).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Gonsolin enters this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Gonsolin will look to build on a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

In five of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Padres W 13-7 Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Julio Urías Brandon Pfaadt 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-0 Away Bobby Miller Merrill Kelly 8/10/2023 Rockies W 2-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Ty Blach 8/11/2023 Rockies W 6-1 Home Lance Lynn Austin Gomber 8/12/2023 Rockies - Home Tony Gonsolin Peter Lambert 8/13/2023 Rockies - Home Julio Urías Kyle Freeland 8/15/2023 Brewers - Home Bobby Miller Wade Miley 8/16/2023 Brewers - Home Clayton Kershaw Adrian Houser 8/17/2023 Brewers - Home Lance Lynn Corbin Burnes 8/18/2023 Marlins - Home Tony Gonsolin Sandy Alcantara

