Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium in the third of a four-game series, on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +240 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-300). Los Angeles (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -300 +240 9 -120 +100 -2.5 +110 -130

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a perfect record of 6-0.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 3-1-0 against the spread. Los Angeles and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.8.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 57 of the 94 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (60.6%).

Los Angeles has played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, and won in each game.

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 75% in this contest.

In the 115 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-43-6).

The Dodgers have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 10-8-0 ATS.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-20 33-26 16-20 52-26 50-28 18-18

