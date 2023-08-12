Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (45-71) at 9:10 PM (on August 12). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Tony Gonsolin (7-4) for the Dodgers and Peter Lambert (2-3) for the Rockies.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Dodgers are 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 94 times this season and won 57, or 60.6%, of those games.

Los Angeles is undefeated in four games this season when favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 652.

The Dodgers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule