Dodgers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (45-71) at 9:10 PM (on August 12). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Tony Gonsolin (7-4) for the Dodgers and Peter Lambert (2-3) for the Rockies.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Dodgers are 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 94 times this season and won 57, or 60.6%, of those games.
- Los Angeles is undefeated in four games this season when favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 75%.
- Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 652.
- The Dodgers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 7
|@ Padres
|W 13-7
|Tony Gonsolin vs Seth Lugo
|August 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Julio Urías vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 2-0
|Bobby Miller vs Merrill Kelly
|August 10
|Rockies
|W 2-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Ty Blach
|August 11
|Rockies
|W 6-1
|Lance Lynn vs Austin Gomber
|August 12
|Rockies
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Peter Lambert
|August 13
|Rockies
|-
|Julio Urías vs Kyle Freeland
|August 15
|Brewers
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Wade Miley
|August 16
|Brewers
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Adrian Houser
|August 17
|Brewers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Corbin Burnes
|August 18
|Marlins
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Sandy Alcantara
