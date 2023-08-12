David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.360 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .280 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- In 57 of 96 games this year (59.4%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (7.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Peralta has an RBI in 30 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|51
|.278
|AVG
|.281
|.324
|OBP
|.304
|.468
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|22
|21/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
