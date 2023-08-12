The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.360 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .280 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

In 57 of 96 games this year (59.4%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (7.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Peralta has an RBI in 30 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 51 .278 AVG .281 .324 OBP .304 .468 SLG .375 12 XBH 12 6 HR 1 23 RBI 22 21/8 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings