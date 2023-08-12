Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .215 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 51.3% of his games this year (41 of 80), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 13.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven in a run in 22 games this season (27.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|44
|.236
|AVG
|.197
|.309
|OBP
|.292
|.409
|SLG
|.417
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|21
|40/11
|K/BB
|47/15
|4
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Lambert (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.57 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
