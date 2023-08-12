The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .215 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

In 51.3% of his games this year (41 of 80), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 13.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven in a run in 22 games this season (27.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 44 .236 AVG .197 .309 OBP .292 .409 SLG .417 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 16 RBI 21 40/11 K/BB 47/15 4 SB 5

