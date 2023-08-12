Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Chargers at the moment have the 10th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2500.
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Chargers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Offensively, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).
- Last year the Chargers were 5-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.
- As underdogs, Los Angeles had just one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.
- In the AFC West the Chargers won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.
Chargers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.
- Austin Ekeler ran for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.
- Also, Ekeler had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.
- Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (52.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, hauling in 66 balls for 752 yards (44.2 per game).
- As a tone-setter on defense, Eric Kendricks recorded 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games for the Vikings last year.
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|7
|October 22
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|8
|October 29
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|9
|November 6
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|11
|November 19
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 14
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|17
|December 31
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
