After hitting .200 with a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Peter Lambert) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .134 with two doubles and 11 walks.

Barnes has a hit in 16 of 41 games played this season (39.0%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.

Barnes has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .155 AVG .115 .258 OBP .179 .155 SLG .148 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 3 14/7 K/BB 17/4 1 SB 1

