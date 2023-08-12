After hitting .200 with a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Peter Lambert) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is batting .134 with two doubles and 11 walks.
  • Barnes has a hit in 16 of 41 games played this season (39.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.
  • Barnes has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 19
.155 AVG .115
.258 OBP .179
.155 SLG .148
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 3
14/7 K/BB 17/4
1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.47).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
