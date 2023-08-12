Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .200 with a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Peter Lambert) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .134 with two doubles and 11 walks.
- Barnes has a hit in 16 of 41 games played this season (39.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.
- Barnes has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.155
|AVG
|.115
|.258
|OBP
|.179
|.155
|SLG
|.148
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|3
|14/7
|K/BB
|17/4
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.47).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
