Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Amed Rosario (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies
|Dodgers vs Rockies Odds
|Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .259 with 21 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Rosario has had a hit in 71 of 106 games this year (67.0%), including multiple hits 24 times (22.6%).
- He has gone deep in five games this season (4.7%), homering in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had an RBI in 35 games this year (33.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 106 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.313
|AVG
|.207
|.361
|OBP
|.240
|.469
|SLG
|.259
|22
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|33/14
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.47).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.57, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.