On Saturday, Amed Rosario (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .259 with 21 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 23 walks.

Rosario has had a hit in 71 of 106 games this year (67.0%), including multiple hits 24 times (22.6%).

He has gone deep in five games this season (4.7%), homering in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had an RBI in 35 games this year (33.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 of 106 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .313 AVG .207 .361 OBP .240 .469 SLG .259 22 XBH 6 2 HR 1 23 RBI 17 33/14 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings