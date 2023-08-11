Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 52 walks while batting .277.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 34th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 58 of 88 games this year (65.9%), including 25 multi-hit games (28.4%).
- In 14 games this season, he has homered (15.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 56.8% of his games this year (50 of 88), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.276
|AVG
|.279
|.373
|OBP
|.393
|.500
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|25
|36/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
