The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 52 walks while batting .277.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 34th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Smith has recorded a hit in 58 of 88 games this year (65.9%), including 25 multi-hit games (28.4%).

In 14 games this season, he has homered (15.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 56.8% of his games this year (50 of 88), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .276 AVG .279 .373 OBP .393 .500 SLG .436 15 XBH 17 10 HR 4 32 RBI 25 36/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings