Mookie Betts -- batting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .283 with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 68 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
  • Betts has picked up a hit in 83 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 24.8% of his games in 2023 (27 of 109), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Betts has driven in a run in 45 games this year (41.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored in 66 games this year, with multiple runs 23 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 58
.315 AVG .257
.412 OBP .360
.655 SLG .509
32 XBH 30
17 HR 14
34 RBI 43
40/31 K/BB 41/37
3 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.47).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber will try to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
