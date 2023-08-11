Mookie Betts -- batting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .283 with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 68 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 83 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has hit a long ball in 24.8% of his games in 2023 (27 of 109), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has driven in a run in 45 games this year (41.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 66 games this year, with multiple runs 23 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 58 .315 AVG .257 .412 OBP .360 .655 SLG .509 32 XBH 30 17 HR 14 34 RBI 43 40/31 K/BB 41/37 3 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings