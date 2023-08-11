Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mookie Betts -- batting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .283 with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 68 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 83 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 24.8% of his games in 2023 (27 of 109), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has driven in a run in 45 games this year (41.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 66 games this year, with multiple runs 23 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|58
|.315
|AVG
|.257
|.412
|OBP
|.360
|.655
|SLG
|.509
|32
|XBH
|30
|17
|HR
|14
|34
|RBI
|43
|40/31
|K/BB
|41/37
|3
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.47).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber will try to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
