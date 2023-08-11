Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .215 with 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 50.6% of his games this year (44 of 87), with multiple hits 15 times (17.2%).
- He has gone deep in one of 87 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 15 games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.222
|AVG
|.209
|.279
|OBP
|.258
|.311
|SLG
|.245
|10
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/10
|K/BB
|16/9
|4
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Gomber will look to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
