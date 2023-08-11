Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .215 with 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 50.6% of his games this year (44 of 87), with multiple hits 15 times (17.2%).

He has gone deep in one of 87 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Rojas has driven in a run in 15 games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .222 AVG .209 .279 OBP .258 .311 SLG .245 10 XBH 5 1 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/10 K/BB 16/9 4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings