Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Max Muncy and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has nine doubles, 28 home runs and 65 walks while batting .195.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 45 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in 24.5% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 41 games this season (43.6%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (20.2%).
- He has scored in 49 games this season (52.1%), including 13 multi-run games (13.8%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.216
|AVG
|.177
|.379
|OBP
|.296
|.520
|SLG
|.451
|17
|XBH
|20
|14
|HR
|14
|30
|RBI
|45
|45/36
|K/BB
|62/29
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.47).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 63rd.
