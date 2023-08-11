Max Muncy and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has nine doubles, 28 home runs and 65 walks while batting .195.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
  • Muncy has picked up a hit in 45 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • He has homered in 24.5% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Muncy has picked up an RBI in 41 games this season (43.6%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (20.2%).
  • He has scored in 49 games this season (52.1%), including 13 multi-run games (13.8%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 50
.216 AVG .177
.379 OBP .296
.520 SLG .451
17 XBH 20
14 HR 14
30 RBI 45
45/36 K/BB 62/29
0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.47).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 63rd.
