Max Muncy and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has nine doubles, 28 home runs and 65 walks while batting .195.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 45 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in 24.5% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his chances at the plate.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 41 games this season (43.6%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (20.2%).

He has scored in 49 games this season (52.1%), including 13 multi-run games (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .216 AVG .177 .379 OBP .296 .520 SLG .451 17 XBH 20 14 HR 14 30 RBI 45 45/36 K/BB 62/29 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings