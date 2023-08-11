On Friday, James Outman (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 80th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 52.8% of his games this season (56 of 106), with multiple hits 24 times (22.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.4% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (14.2%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .263 AVG .249 .369 OBP .349 .408 SLG .449 12 XBH 18 4 HR 9 26 RBI 23 58/20 K/BB 67/26 10 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings