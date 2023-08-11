James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, James Outman (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 80th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 52.8% of his games this season (56 of 106), with multiple hits 24 times (22.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.4% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (14.2%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.263
|AVG
|.249
|.369
|OBP
|.349
|.408
|SLG
|.449
|12
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|23
|58/20
|K/BB
|67/26
|10
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 165 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Gomber (9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 63rd.
