Freddie Freeman and his .565 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (141 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has 158 hits and an OBP of .424 to go with a slugging percentage of .602. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is third in the league in slugging.
  • Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .526 with one homer.
  • Freeman has reached base via a hit in 90 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 21 games this season (18.4%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 43.0% of his games this year, Freeman has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
  • He has scored in 73 games this year, with multiple runs 26 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 59
.345 AVG .349
.410 OBP .438
.577 SLG .626
31 XBH 37
10 HR 13
34 RBI 47
43/24 K/BB 45/30
10 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 165 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Gomber will aim for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
