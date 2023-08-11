Freddie Freeman and his .565 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (141 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has 158 hits and an OBP of .424 to go with a slugging percentage of .602. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .526 with one homer.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 90 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 21 games this season (18.4%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

In 43.0% of his games this year, Freeman has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 73 games this year, with multiple runs 26 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .345 AVG .349 .410 OBP .438 .577 SLG .626 31 XBH 37 10 HR 13 34 RBI 47 43/24 K/BB 45/30 10 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings