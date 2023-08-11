Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman and his .565 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (141 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber on August 11 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has 158 hits and an OBP of .424 to go with a slugging percentage of .602. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .526 with one homer.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 90 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 21 games this season (18.4%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 43.0% of his games this year, Freeman has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 73 games this year, with multiple runs 26 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.345
|AVG
|.349
|.410
|OBP
|.438
|.577
|SLG
|.626
|31
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|34
|RBI
|47
|43/24
|K/BB
|45/30
|10
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 165 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Gomber will aim for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.