The Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) ride a five-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Colorado Rockies (45-70) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (8-9) for the Dodgers and Austin Gomber (9-8) for the Rockies.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (8-9, 6.11 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-8, 5.40 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (8-9) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 6.11, a 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.410.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Lynn has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.

In 23 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.

Gomber is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Gomber will look to last five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

In three of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.

