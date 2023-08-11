Ryan McMahon and Freddie Freeman are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 10:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Lynn Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (8-9) for his 24th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 6.11 ERA ranks 65th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 56th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Aug. 6 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 7.0 5 3 3 7 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 4.2 7 7 7 5 2 at Twins Jul. 21 6.2 8 9 6 6 3 at Braves Jul. 15 5.1 6 4 4 6 3

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 43 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 81 RBI (158 total hits). He's also swiped 16 bases.

He's slashing .347/.424/.602 so far this year.

Freeman will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .512 with eight doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Padres Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 68 walks and 77 RBI (121 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.384/.576 on the season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 at Padres Aug. 7 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Padres Aug. 6 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has recorded 103 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .252/.336/.465 slash line on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 43 walks and 39 RBI (95 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .242/.324/.372 so far this year.

Profar heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

