Lance Lynn will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) on Friday, August 11 against the Colorado Rockies (45-70), who will counter with Austin Gomber. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -300 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +240. Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). An 8.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (8-9, 6.11 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-8, 5.40 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 93 times this season and won 56, or 60.2%, of those games.

The Dodgers have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 75% chance to win.

The Dodgers won each of the six games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 100 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (41%) in those contests.

The Rockies have been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 4-6.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) Will Smith 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Max Muncy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -2000 - 1st

