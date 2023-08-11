Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium in the second of a four-game series, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 182 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .456 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers rank 14th in MLB with a .251 batting average.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (646 total).

The Dodgers' .339 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (8-9 with a 6.11 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 24th of the season.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Lynn is aiming to notch his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Lynn will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

In one of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Padres W 8-2 Away Lance Lynn Rich Hill 8/7/2023 Padres W 13-7 Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Julio Urías Brandon Pfaadt 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-0 Away Bobby Miller Merrill Kelly 8/10/2023 Rockies W 2-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Ty Blach 8/11/2023 Rockies - Home Lance Lynn Austin Gomber 8/12/2023 Rockies - Home Tony Gonsolin Peter Lambert 8/13/2023 Rockies - Home Julio Urías Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Brewers - Home Bobby Miller Wade Miley 8/16/2023 Brewers - Home - Adrian Houser 8/17/2023 Brewers - Home Lance Lynn Corbin Burnes

