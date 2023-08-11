The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon on Friday at 10:10 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -300 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +240 moneyline odds to win. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -300 +240 8.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +110 -135

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 3-1-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 56 of the 93 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60.2%).

Los Angeles has played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter and won them all.

The Dodgers have a 75% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by bookmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-42-6).

The Dodgers have put together a 9-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-20 33-26 16-20 51-26 50-28 17-18

